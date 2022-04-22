 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A St. Louis mayor influences and impacts entire region

  • 0
Mayor Jones delivers State of City address

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones delivers her State of the City address on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the Givens Auditorium at Harris Stowe State University. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "Unfinished business: Jones marks first year as St. Louis mayor" (April 17): As a St. Louis County resident, I cannot vote for Mayor Tishaura Jones, but her influence on the region is incredibly important. A St. Louis mayor's manner, stances, quotes, and even looks are all influential.

I love it that she's the first Black female mayor following a white female mayor. Plus, I like it that she is out there. Former Mayor Lyda Krewson seemed a bit reluctant to be in the spotlight.

I'm rooting for Jones. Black women have always had to be strong, and she is not afraid of using her power and influence.

Joanne Kelly • Webster Groves 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News