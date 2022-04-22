Letter: A St. Louis mayor influences and impacts entire region

Regarding "Unfinished business: Jones marks first year as St. Louis mayor" (April 17): As a St. Louis County resident, I cannot vote for Mayor Tishaura Jones, but her influence on the region is incredibly important. A St. Louis mayor's manner, stances, quotes, and even looks are all influential.

I love it that she's the first Black female mayor following a white female mayor. Plus, I like it that she is out there. Former Mayor Lyda Krewson seemed a bit reluctant to be in the spotlight.

I'm rooting for Jones. Black women have always had to be strong, and she is not afraid of using her power and influence.

Joanne Kelly • Webster Groves