Letter: A thanks for standing up against the liberals

I would like to thank Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley for standing up to and stopping the completely partisan embarrassment of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. It only took 78 days, with only Democratic witnesses, and zero due-process for Trump for this sham. It was brought about by Reps. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler, who were out to nail Trump the day after the 2016 election. Now the liberals are mad that the Senate didn’t play along and remove him from office? Good grief.
Great job senators, who deserve thanks for not bending to the Democrats and the liberal media mob of hate.
J. Viviano • Ballwin