Letter: A thanks to Post-Dispatch staff for the getting paper out

In all the confusion, inconvenience and concern related to the coronavirus pandemic, has anyone thought to say “thank you?” Thank you to the publishers, editors, writers, photographers, printers and delivery people who’ve continued to put a Post-Dispatch on our doorstep each morning.
With all the uncertainty around us, the one thing we can depend upon is looking out the front window and seeing that little roll wrapped in gray plastic. We know it brings us information and entertainment, truth and advice, reassurance and escape. We appreciate you providing a few moments of normalcy to our daily lives as well as documenting this alarming time in our world history.
Sherilyn Krell • Olivette
