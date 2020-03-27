Letter: A thanks to Post-Dispatch staff for the getting paper out
0 comments

Letter: A thanks to Post-Dispatch staff for the getting paper out

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Same perch but a new home for Joseph Pulitzer and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tyler Bond, left, and Chaun Latimore of Cord Moving and Storage return the bust of Joseph Pulitzer to his perch atop a marble column outside the new office of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at 901 North Tenth Street on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. After 60 years at 900 North Tucker Boulevard, the building was sold to founders of Square, who plan to move workers there from Cortex and elsewhere after an extensive renovation. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

In all the confusion, inconvenience and concern related to the coronavirus pandemic, has anyone thought to say “thank you?” Thank you to the publishers, editors, writers, photographers, printers and delivery people who’ve continued to put a Post-Dispatch on our doorstep each morning.

With all the uncertainty around us, the one thing we can depend upon is looking out the front window and seeing that little roll wrapped in gray plastic. We know it brings us information and entertainment, truth and advice, reassurance and escape. We appreciate you providing a few moments of normalcy to our daily lives as well as documenting this alarming time in our world history.

Sherilyn Krell • Olivette

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports