I believe John Stanard's guest column "NRA has helped warp the public discussion and blocked reasonable measures" (July 28) was well-reasoned and compelling, coming from someone I think is a true conservative. I, too, grew up around guns, with a grandfather who insisted on strict safety rules. He was outdoors editor and columnist for the Post-Dispatch, and a natural conservative and conservationist. I believe he'd be appalled by today's National Rifle Association.