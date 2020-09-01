Letter: A Trump victory would end the American experiment

Regarding the letter "Everyday life is unaffected by who serves as president" (Aug. 26): The letter writer is a great example of what appears to be white, Christian male privilege. He doesn’t think the president has any impact on the lives of U.S. citizens. He should tell that to the 183,000 Americans who have died (so far) from Donald Trump’s gross mismanagement of the pandemic.
The writer should also tell that to the people who were killed by terrorists emboldened by Trump’s hatred: the 23 Hispanics killed in the mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart; the 11 Jews killed at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue shooting; and the person killed in the Chabad of Poway shooting in California.
The letter writer should tell that to the five journalists killed at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices in Maryland and the people terrorized by the 12 pipe bombs sent to people perceived to be Trump’s enemies.
He should also tell that to the families of George Floyd and other unarmed Blacks killed by poorly trained police officers. A study by ABC News found 54 instances of violence incited by President Trump. To those who love this country and its Constitution, I would suggest that this is the most important election of their lifetime. A Trump victory would be the end of the American experiment.
Elizabeth Davidson • Creve Coeur
