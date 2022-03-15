 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A world government could help avert future wars

Regarding "Ukraine war may lead to rethinking of US defense of Europe" (March 15): During another major war in which millions of innocent Ukrainians are being displaced or killed, it is very difficult to imagine lasting world peace. But wars and genocides will continue until we replace the current war system with a peace system.

Imagine a time in the future when humanity matures and outlaws war. Imagine replacing the current world anarchy with global law and order. This is the teaching of various faiths.

I imagine a time when conflicts are settled nonviolently through a world court and governments wouldn't spend trillions on weapons. I also consider a democratic world government and constitution, based on the principle of subsidiarity, where representatives would be elected to create world laws. Individuals who violate world laws would be prosecuted. Economic sanctions against innocent people would not be needed, in my opinion.

Creating a global peace system would be extremely difficult. But I think it can and should be created to solve global problems and to save future generations from the scourge of war.

David C. Oughton • Fenton

