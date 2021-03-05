Letter: Abandon party affiliations and focus on honor, integrity

We’ve all seen the calls for national unity since the last election, but those calls are summarily dismissed given that most people have no interest in taking one step toward that idealistic goal. There is disagreement on what unity actually implies. Some believe unity simply means to stop the spiteful messaging toward those with different beliefs. And yet some see unity as only possible when others agree with them.

Any semblance of national unity would first require Americans to adopt honor and integrity as essential characteristics in their own words and deeds. Then, Americans should demand honor and integrity from others, including politicians. We consciously choose to tell the truth, or to lie or repeat someone else’s lie without regard for facts. Some letter writers to the Post-Dispatch irrationally excuse one person’s lack of integrity by pointing out someone else’s lack of integrity. We make a choice every day to be honorable in our interactions with others — or not, but just because we all fail occasionally does not mean we should not pursue the ideal.