Letter: Abigail Adams warned of giving men unlimited power

"I long to hear that you have declared an independency — and by the way in the new code of laws ... I desire you would remember the ladies, ... Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands. Remember all men would be tyrants if they could. If perticuliar care and attention is not paid to the laidies we are determined to foment a rebelion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice, or representation. That your sex are naturally tyrannical is a truth so thoroughly established as to admit of no dispute, but such of you as wish to be happy willingly give up the harsh title of master for the more tender and endearing one of friend. "