Letter: Abortion access proves wealthy don't play by the rules

Abortion rights protesters rally in cities around US

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Abortion-rights protesters hold signs during demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Regarding "Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar" (May 7): A self-proclaimed sexual abuser, Donald Trump, in conjunction with the Federalist Society and Sen. Mitch McConnell, may have finally ended the scourge of women's right to choose. Abortion and reproductive freedom will continue for the wealthy but not for the lower classes.

The GOP under McConnell's leadership has packed the Supreme Court with right wing, activist judges who have lied about their idea of established precedent. I believe the court will continue to aid and abet the GOP's attack on voting and workers rights and enable their party to rule with a minority of support. 

The removal of reproductive rights, voting rights, workers rights, paying taxes, and being drafted into the military might burden the rest of us, but not for trust fund babies like Trump.

Dennis Clancy • Overland 

