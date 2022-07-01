Letter: Abortion ban miraculously solves all pregnancy issues, right?

Regarding the editorial “Missouri’s abortion ban is wrong. But voters, not prosecutors, must change it.” (June 28): I am not a proponent of abortion, but surely now that abortions are illegal here, Missouri men and women will no longer engage in sex that could result in a pregnancy. That is, unless both mutually agree that if a pregnancy results, they will both support the pregnancy and the child.

Surely rape and incest will no longer occur in Missouri. Women will no longer have unwanted pregnancies and all pregnant women will have access to excellent prenatal care. They will have the best opportunity to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy child. Maternal death rates will be nonexistent, and of course, ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages requiring medical intervention will no longer occur in Missouri.

Surely, each child will be born into a loving environment and will have all their essential needs met, among which is health care, food, shelter, education, clean air and water so they can reach their full potential. Generous maternal and paternal leave will ensure that each child can have the best start in life. Excellent, affordable child care will probably be available for all children and sensible gun safety laws will prevent mass shootings in classrooms.

If these are the outcomes of banning abortion, maybe Missouri is onto something.

Jan Connors • Des Peres