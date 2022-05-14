Letter: Abortion decisions are about who has control over women

Regarding “Senate vote to support Roe v. Wade expected to fall short” (May 11): I find it baffling that so many U.S. senators would vote against abortion access, when about 70% of the voters are for it. When we elect lawmakers, aren’t they supposed to be our representatives?

The abortion issue is a distraction for the Republicans because they do not have any constructive plans to solve our other problems, like inflation. They brush aside every question and just complain but don’t offer any real solutions. Voters should stop voting for people who do not help them as an individual.

If voters don’t stand up for a woman’s bodily autonomy and medical privacy, the next thing the GOP will go after are contraceptives, interracial marriage, gay marriage and more. Defending those rights doesn’t make a person pro-abortion, it just makes the person someone who understands that it isn’t up to the government to decide what medical procedures individuals can have.

Should we force men to have or to reverse vasectomies? Do we regulate who can take Viagra? This is only the beginning, not the end. They have shown their true colors and don’t forget it. This isn’t about babies, this is about control over women.

Susan Heller • Chesterfield