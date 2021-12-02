 Skip to main content
Letter: Abortion denies right to life, liberty, pursuit of happiness
Letter: Abortion denies right to life, liberty, pursuit of happiness

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington
Associated Press

Regarding “Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight” (Nov. 28): Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution does it affirm the right to an abortion. The Declaration of Independence speaks of the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

That right has been taken away from all the little babies whose life is destroyed in abortion. In my opinion, abortion is prohibited in the nation’s founding document because it takes away the rights of human beings.

Deacon Richard Schellhase • St. Louis

