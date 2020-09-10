 Skip to main content
Letter: Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on
Letter: Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on

In a Sept. 6 letter to the editor, "Trump's 'pro-life' stand overshadows personal faults," the writer quoted Phyllis Schlafly as saying: “We’re electing a president not a pastor!” If indeed that is true, it is all the more reason that the government should not be deciding issues like abortion — the same goes for adultery and other moral issues. The government can only manage things; it should not be creating more chaos.

I am a Catholic priest who (long before Donald Trump) has insisted that “pro-life” is a whole lot more than just being anti-abortion. Issues like war and global warming — not to mention fair distribution of profits, starving children and capital punishment — are more than equal to the tragedy and horror of abortion.

The only thing that makes abortion stand out among all our many ugly faults is that it is an easy issue for lazy moral and political leaders to jump on. They can hop on a bandwagon that plays with the lives of poor women dealing with tragedy instead of courageously tackling difficult and powerful opponents that drive poverty, racism and greed.

So many anti-abortion Catholics have been brainwashed into thinking that government must impose a ban on abortion. I am convinced that their efforts are so counterproductive to the cause of ending abortion that they themselves border on being immoral.

Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis  

