Letter: Abortion is basically a human rights and justice issue

One of the most serious flaws with the editorial, "With a $140,000 legal bill, Missouri got off light for trying to sabotage abortion rights" (March 10), is that it mischaracterizes a woman’s legal right to an abortion as fundamentally a right to control her own body. An abortion isn’t just about doing something that only affects her own body. That’s because upon conception, a separate and unique human being, with DNA that is complete, unique and separate from the mother’s DNA, comes into existence.

An abortion is not just about the mother’s body. An abortion is fundamentally about ending the life of a separate human being. And not just any type of human being but the most innocent and vulnerable of human beings. Attempts to characterize the killing of a separate human being’s life as a fundamental right of a woman to control her own body, as recognized by the Supreme Court, is disingenuous at best and dishonest at worst.