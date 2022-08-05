Letter: Abortion is just birth control for women who are careless

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Now that they control women's wombs, the right seeks to control their movement" (July 24): Abortion is not about women's health as McDermott and other abortion-rights supporters claim. It's about giving the issue back to the individual states to regulate by that state's voters. I believe abortion is really about birth control for careless women.
Birth control and morning-after pills are available for thoughtful people. But after 12 weeks, I believe that baby is alive, and aborting it is murder and doctors might deserve prosecution.
Ron Jones • Alton