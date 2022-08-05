 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Abortion is just birth control for women who are careless

Protests at new Planned Parenthood facility in Fairview Heights

From left: Jeff Whitney and his wife Nancy Whitney, both of Shiloh, and John Wagnon of O'Fallon, IL talk before the start of the rally. Students for Life of America and pro-life, anti-abortion advocates in Missouri and Illinois joined together to rally against Planned Parenthood at their new facility, 317 Salem Place in Fairview Heights, IL on October 9, 2019. Last week, Planned Parenthood announced it had been secretly constructing an updated facility in Illinois, 13 miles from the last existing facility in Missouri. Photo by Tim Vizer

 Tim Vizer

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Now that they control women's wombs, the right seeks to control their movement" (July 24): Abortion is not about women's health as McDermott and other abortion-rights supporters claim. It's about giving the issue back to the individual states to regulate by that state's voters. I believe abortion is really about birth control for careless women.

Birth control and morning-after pills are available for thoughtful people. But after 12 weeks, I believe that baby is alive, and aborting it is murder and doctors might deserve prosecution.

Ron Jones • Alton

