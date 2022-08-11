 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Abortion isn't the sole issue for choosing a candidate

U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine at diner meet and greet

"I was thinking about being President one day and helping a lot of people," said Camden Suber, 7, who asks Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Trudy Busch Valentine how to become a politician during a meet-and-greet with voters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Chris' Pancake & Dining in St. Louis. Busch Valentine will face Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who handily won Missouri's Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

In Kevin McDermott's column "Path to an unlikely win for Valentine starts in Kansas" (Aug. 7), he says that Democratic Senate nominee Trudy Busch Valentine will lose handily to Republican Eric Schmitt. He urges Valentine to make abortion the sole focus of her campaign, thereby wooing (he hopes) Republicans who want women to have rights over their own bodies.

He may be right, but maybe, just maybe, people will vote for Valentine so she can advance productive legislation regarding veterans' health, gun control, and infrastructure, as well as abortion. Many Republicans see the values in these initiatives, and maybe they'd like to see some of them properly addressed instead of toeing the party line.

I suggest Valentine adopt this slogan: A vote for Valentine is a vote against obstructionism.

Margaret Goodman • O'Fallon, Mo.

