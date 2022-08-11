Letter: Abortion isn't the sole issue for choosing a candidate

In Kevin McDermott's column " Path to an unlikely win for Valentine starts in Kansas " (Aug. 7), he says that Democratic Senate nominee Trudy Busch Valentine will lose handily to Republican Eric Schmitt. He urges Valentine to make abortion the sole focus of her campaign, thereby wooing (he hopes) Republicans who want women to have rights over their own bodies.

He may be right, but maybe, just maybe, people will vote for Valentine so she can advance productive legislation regarding veterans' health, gun control, and infrastructure, as well as abortion. Many Republicans see the values in these initiatives, and maybe they'd like to see some of them properly addressed instead of toeing the party line.