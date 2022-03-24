Letter: Abortion legislation harkens back to fugitive slave laws

Regarding the editorial “Self-censorship on the left is bad, but the GOP is attempting the real thing” (March 19): State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, wants to enslave pregnant women. Her amendment to let anyone sue individuals or doctors who help a woman get an abortion in another state effectively makes pregnant women the property of the state of Missouri.

I believe this amendment harkens back to the fugitive slave laws prior to Civil War and is a blatant attempt to abuse the civil court system to nationalize anti-abortion laws by interfering in the laws of another state.

Before the Civil War, northern states passed personal liberty laws to counteract the provisions of fugitive slave laws. It seems that states like Illinois would now need to pass similar types of laws to protect the reproductive rights of women who come into the state for an abortion. Similarly, such types of laws could blunt the effects of Coleman’s amendment, if passed, by allowing anyone to sue people who try to interfere with these rights.

Coleman’s attempt to nationalize anti-abortion laws would only create more division and open a legal can of worms. Unfortunately, no one knows which way the conservative Supreme Court would rule when these laws are challenged. Are we headed for a version two of the Dred Scott case?

George Magakis • Norristown, Penn.