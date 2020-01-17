Letter: Abortion legislation interferes with doctor-patient relationship
Confronting Gov. Mike Parson

"I am out here because I am outraged. 70 percent of Americans want safe legal abortion, it's ridiculous we have to fight this," said Shauna Garside of Webster Groves, (pink), a member of CountHER Movement, who was one of seven people who confronted Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (far left), as he entered a studio to film an interview on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at University Club Tower. It appeared the group, mostly suburban housewives but one, caught the governor and his security detail off guard, as they shouted questions. The group opposes the anti-abortion law Parson signed, and that the license for St. Louis? abortion clinic is in jeopardy. In the center is former state Rep. Stacey Newman. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “If Parson is so proud of his abortion stand, why does his campaign downplay it?” (Jan. 13): When Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 126 in May, he stated he wanted to send “a strong signal to the nation that … we stand for life.” The truth is I support life too; I support the lives and lived experiences of my patients. Sometimes, this means my patient needs abortion care.

As a practicing obstetrician/gynecologist, I have the unique privilege of providing reproductive health care to individuals with a comprehensive, compassionate, and evidence-based approach. My ability to do my job well depends on my ability to trust my patients to be the experts on their own lives and for them to trust me to be honest and thoughtful in the information and care I provide.

House Bill 126 has directly and inappropriately inserted the government of Missouri into my exam room and the patient-provider relationship. Gov. Parson and House Bill 126 are now part of the medical decision-making team despite having never met my patients. They tell my patients what is best for them without knowing a thing about their lives. Gov. Parson championed this bill with the intention of controlling if, when, and how a person could access abortion care.

As a physician, I have an ethical obligation to be a strong advocate for my patients and their needs. This law has negatively impacted the lives of Missourians. Our elected officials must do better.

Dr. Amy Addante • St. Louis

Fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health

