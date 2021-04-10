 Skip to main content
Letter: Abortion legislation risks Missouri's Medicaid funding
Letter: Abortion legislation risks Missouri's Medicaid funding

Inside the Missouri House chamber

Legislators filter into the chamber of the Missouri House of Representatives in Jefferson City on Jan. 6.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

 Julie Smith, The Jefferson City News-Tribune

We at the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis were stunned to learn that Missouri state Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, recently offered an amendment that will do unprecedented harm to our state’s mandatory Medicaid funding bill. Though his intention was to make it even more difficult to obtain an abortion in Missouri, under his amendment, any Food and Drug Administration-approved medication or device that would destroy or prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus would be prohibited.

Risking Medicaid funding over birth control is simply outrageous. More than 50,000 Missouri women rely on our Women’s Health Services Program, the state family planning program through Medicaid. These women are among our most vulnerable and deserve access to birth control.

Birth control is basic health care. Among sexually active women aged 15-44, 99% have used a contraceptive method other than natural family planning. Family planning is also a federally required Medicaid benefit. Wieland's amendment would put Missouri Medicaid out of compliance with federal law.

This effort to restrict access to health care that Missourians voted for is being prioritized over proactive measures to improve access to birth control and infant/maternal health. Missouri has among the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the nation, especially in communities of color. Our legislators should be focused on solving this problem, not making it worse.

Amy Kuo Hammerman • Creve Coeur  

National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis state policy advocacy chair

