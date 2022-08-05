Letter: Abortion might be the issue to help Democrats to victor

Regarding "Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion" (Aug. 3): Deeply conservative Kansas, Missouri's next door neighbor, resoundingly voted pro-choice on Tuesday. This was the first statewide test of abortion sentiment since the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The political implications of the vote were boosted by a high primary turnout.

Democrats are desperate for an issue than might galvanize the party and prompt Democrat-leaning independents to turnout in massive numbers for the November midterm election. Protecting abortion rights and a woman's reproductive rights might just be such an issue. The Democrats need to fight against historical precedent and negative inflation news to avoid an expected shellacking in the upcoming election.

Whether protecting abortion rights is powerful enough to do this remains to be seen, but it does give Democrats a modicum of hope that November will not turn out to be an electoral fiasco.

Ken Derow • Swarthmore, Penn.