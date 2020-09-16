 Skip to main content
Letter: Abortion not morally equivalent to other political issues
Letter: Abortion not morally equivalent to other political issues

To say I was shocked and dismayed by Father John Vogler's letter, "Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on" (Sept. 11), would be an understatement. He calls anti-abortion Catholics brainwashed and borderline immoral because they want the government to make abortion illegal. The right to life is not only a basic teaching of the church but is enshrined in our Constitution. Was Vogler asleep in theology class when they said abortion was intrinsically wrong?

Vogler goes on to say that we can't be single-issue voters, and he is correct. But not all issues are morally equivalent.  Since Roe v. Wade, more than 63 million abortions have been performed. There is no issue in present-day America that is more important.

As a practicing Catholic and one who has been involved in social justice issues my entire life, such criticism should be directed to Catholic politicians like Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who claim to be practicing Catholics yet support abortion on demand.

Gene Murphy • Affton 

