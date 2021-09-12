Letter: Abortion opponents really want to curtail liberal society

Regarding the letter “Unfair to compare Taliban to anti-abortion advocates” (Sept. 7): The letter writer claimed, “Curtailing the right to terminate the unborn (with exceptions for emergencies) through a balancing of rights that begins when a heartbeat is detected, however, is not Sharia-lite nor an American theocracy.” Nowhere is a woman mentioned in his “balancing of rights” statement. He labels the embryo “the unborn,” as if it is a disembodied being, as if no woman exists. He states his belief, as if it were medical fact, that “life begins when a heart beat is detected.” In relying on that belief as a foundation, he belies his own argument.

When life begins is a religious concept, not a civil one. Abortion opponents claim their religious beliefs take precedence over women’s rights and protections under the U.S. Constitution; the embryo is a mere means to that end.

In my opinion, abortion opponents care about controlling the culture and forcing people to adhere to their conservative religious beliefs, and they don’t like women’s freedom of choice because it creates a liberal society. And I believe they share the exact same goals as the Taliban.