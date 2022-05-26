Letter: Abortion opponents should support mothers after birth

Regarding Steve Rupp’s guest column “Abortion is wrong in any circumstance. There is no discussion.” (May 22): Nothing upsets me more than a man explaining abortion. Until a man is faced with the prospect of finding himself pregnant, he has no idea what is happening. The hormones and changes can bring great joy or terrible sadness.

Rupp’s daughter chose to keep her child at seven months even though there were very serious concerns. This is great, but I imagine she had (and still does) a support system to help her. What about the pregnant girl who has no support system? He also probably helped support his daughter and his grandchild, but what about the mother who has no continued support after the baby is born?

Rupp shouldn’t be lecturing us on the horrors of abortion. Instead, he should be spearheading a support program for these young women. Oh wait, we already have one. It’s called Planned Parenthood.

Ellen DiGerolamo • Glendale