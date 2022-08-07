Letter: Abortion opponents show no compassion for rape victims

Regarding “ Abortion doctor signals she’ll sue Indiana AG over comments” (July 20): Abortion opponents can recite a long list of programs they support, all in the defense of the vulnerable and innocent. But where was their concern after all the recent mass shootings? Weren’t innocent lives lost in those incidents? Now many states have, or are considering, total abortion bans including those involving with rape and incest, yet I haven’t seen any pushback from the anti-abortion crowd.

Recently, a 10-year-old Ohio girl was impregnated by a rapist, but she had to go to Indiana to get an abortion because of her Ohio’s laws. The Indiana doctor who treated her, Caitlin Bernard, has been accused of everything from unprofessionalism to failing to report the abortion to her Indiana authorities. These accusations are all false. Fortunately for the rape victim, Bernard is a caring and compassionate human. Can we say the same for those celebrating the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and doubling down by excluding rape and incest in some states?