Letter: Abortion takes physical and mental toll on women
Letter: Abortion takes physical and mental toll on women

Regarding Casey Nichols’ guest column, “Abortion services are more essential during a pandemic — not less” (May 5): As a fellow St. Louis University student, I cannot help but respond to something with which I disagree so strongly. So here it is: Abortion hurts women.

Women who have an abortion in their medical history are statistically more likely to develop new or worsening mental health conditions. Many of these issues include: depression, anxiety, intimacy issues, suicidal thoughts or actions, and drug and/or alcohol abuse. Potential immediate physical issues include infection, damage to the uterine lining and cervix or other organs, and even death.

If the negatives of abortion themselves aren’t enough of a counterweight to its perceived goodness, consider the consequences of an abortion-ready culture. I believe that abortion, just like contraceptives, undermines the innate goodness of women.

Yes, this is a very sensitive issue. It seems that abortion clinics like Planned Parenthood thrive on convincing people of the opposite and target primarily communities of minorities and lower-income households. A child’s life, a mother’s health — these are far more important than economic hardships. We don’t need to make pain more easily attainable. We need to make hardship more bearable and injustice unthinkable.

Sean Feltz • Chesterfield

