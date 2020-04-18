Letter: Abortions this year will far outnumber virus deaths
0 comments

Letter: Abortions this year will far outnumber virus deaths

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
'Heartbreaking' report shows virus ravaging NY nursing homes

FILE - In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday, April 17, in a state report identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients died over the past few weeks.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

I’ve listened to governors in various states, in particular Andrew Cuomo of New York and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, plead for assistance to save the lives of the people in their states, in particular the most vulnerable. And I feel their pain as I recognize the suffering of patients and their loved ones. Yet they, as well as many other governors and politicians, continue to undermine and oppose those who seek to protect the most vulnerable of us all, the unborn child.

Where is their compassion for this unprotected class of society? Where is the outrage at the lives taken by legal abortion?

If the government, as a body, has no compassion or desire to protect these most vulnerable, we as a society have failed.

Abortions in the U.S. in 2017 totaled approximately 862,000. The World Health Organization estimates that worldwide, between 40 million to 50 million abortions are performed each year.

Abortions will far outnumber the deaths from the novel coronavirus. Where is the desire and urgency to eradicate the virus of selfishness and inhumanity disguised as pro-choice?

Dawn Meyer • Fenton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports