Letter: Abortions this year will far outnumber virus deaths

I’ve listened to governors in various states, in particular Andrew Cuomo of New York and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, plead for assistance to save the lives of the people in their states, in particular the most vulnerable. And I feel their pain as I recognize the suffering of patients and their loved ones. Yet they, as well as many other governors and politicians, continue to undermine and oppose those who seek to protect the most vulnerable of us all, the unborn child.
Where is their compassion for this unprotected class of society? Where is the outrage at the lives taken by legal abortion?
If the government, as a body, has no compassion or desire to protect these most vulnerable, we as a society have failed.
Abortions in the U.S. in 2017 totaled approximately 862,000. The World Health Organization estimates that worldwide, between 40 million to 50 million abortions are performed each year.
Abortions will far outnumber the deaths from the novel coronavirus. Where is the desire and urgency to eradicate the virus of selfishness and inhumanity disguised as pro-choice?
Dawn Meyer • Fenton
