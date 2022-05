Regarding "Metro East abortion clinics brace for influx if Roe is overturned" (May 4): Former President Bill Clinton once said that abortions should be legal, safe and rare. If the leaked Supreme Court decision becomes the final ruling on abortion, they will be neither legal nor safe. However, abortions will continue to happen, as they always have. Safe abortions however, will only be available to those who are rich and white, as they also always have been.