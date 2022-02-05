Letter: Abridge books for kids to read instead of banning them

Regarding “Wentzville School Board bans acclaimed novel from high school libraries over obscenity complaints” (Jan. 26): When an R-rated movie is shown on TV, the most graphic parts are edited out. I’m sure “The Bluest Eye” has much to recommend it, beyond scenes that are not suitable for 14-year-olds. This could apply to many of the school-banned books. Why not have some expert editors do some minimal abridging on it and other adult books of value for high school use? Present them as abridged, and leave it up to the parents to see if adult versions are suitable for their child. Abridgement does not rewrite; it just omits questionable material.