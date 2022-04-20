Letter: Absence of teachers on state committee says everything

I'm a former teacher and past Board of Education president. The fact that the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education allows scant teacher representation in its committee to retain teachers pretty much says it all. If a person hasn't taught in a classroom within the last three years, that person doesn't have a clue.

Pay teachers on a scale similar to what professional ball players make. Give them restroom breaks. Support their classroom decisions. Get student phones out of the classroom. Stand up to parents who enable their children's bad behavior. Limit the number of students in class. Thirty bodies in one classroom is ridiculous.

Teachers are in the classroom because they love sharing their subject matter with young people, not because they love filling out papers and forms. Give them secretarial help. If someone close to me dies, I want to go to their funeral without losing a sick day.

Students need to be as respectful to teachers as to their parents. Any parent who storms in screaming deserves to be escorted out. Don't believe everything a student or parent says about teachers. Just because most people have gone to school does not mean that those same people know how to run a classroom.

Gloria Brazell • St. Louis