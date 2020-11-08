 Skip to main content
Letter: Absent tweets, bipartisanship might be able to prevail
United States Capitol 3

The U.S. Capitol building in January.

 Associated Press

Regarding “Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter” (Nov. 5): The fact that Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham both won their seats by landslides is not only dismaying but intriguing in the sense that the Republican electorate seems to have validated the hypocrisy demonstrated by these two.

It’s not an encouraging outcome, and although it seems on the surface to doom us to another four years of congressional obfuscation and frustration, it might not necessarily be so. Without Republican lawmakers having the Trumpian tweets hanging over their necks like a sword of Damocles, I think a President Joe Biden might be able to restore a working sense of bipartisanship. I think he might be very accomplished in achieving that.

E. Schuh • Sunset Hills

Editorial

