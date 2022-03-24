Letter: Abuse allegations could boost Greitens’ poll standings

Regarding “Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse” (March 22): After being accused of misusing funds, assaulting his mistress, and threatening her with a photo he allegedly took of her bound, semi-nude, to his gym equipment, then-Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in disgrace in 2018.

But now he’s the GOP primary frontrunner for the U.S. Senate. His ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, alleges that he physically abused her and their children, threatened to use political connections to destroy her, and is an unstable hothead who shouldn’t be allowed access to guns.

If past is prologue, these allegations will probably raise his standing in the polls. Here in Missouri, lawmakers have worked to make sure women have no right to control their own bodies. Children and others don’t have access to Medicaid expansion, and everyone has a right to threaten others with guns and even shoot them if they feel like it.

Greitens’ likely nomination gives the Democrats a chance in this otherwise red state.

Bob Keefe • St. Louis