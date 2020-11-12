Letter: ‘Abusive’ political leaders isolate victims from freedom

Because of the sexual abuse scandals in the Catholic Church, priests like me are now required to take training on how to recognize the signs of an abuser and the signs in someone who is being abused. Some of those signs are the same whether it is sexual, emotional or physical abuse.

Probably the most basic sign in abuse is isolation. The abuser uses shame, flattery, fear, gifts and other techniques to separate the potential victim from authority and from any other source of support that the victim might trust. Abusive husbands drive a wedge between their wife and lifelong friends and family. They cast themselves as the only one for the victim to rely upon.

My training in recognizing abuse tells me that the same technique of isolation happens with abusive political leaders. If the leader is a dictator, he bans and censors the mainstream media. If he cannot control the news by brute force, he will discredit them as “fake news.” He makes his victims believe that only he has what they need.