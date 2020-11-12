Letter: ‘Abusive’ political leaders isolate victims from freedom

Because of the sexual abuse scandals in the Catholic Church, priests like me are now required to take training on how to recognize the signs of an abuser and the signs in someone who is being abused. Some of those signs are the same whether it is sexual, emotional or physical abuse.
Probably the most basic sign in abuse is isolation. The abuser uses shame, flattery, fear, gifts and other techniques to separate the potential victim from authority and from any other source of support that the victim might trust. Abusive husbands drive a wedge between their wife and lifelong friends and family. They cast themselves as the only one for the victim to rely upon.
My training in recognizing abuse tells me that the same technique of isolation happens with abusive political leaders. If the leader is a dictator, he bans and censors the mainstream media. If he cannot control the news by brute force, he will discredit them as “fake news.” He makes his victims believe that only he has what they need.
In addition to isolating his victims from reliable news sources, the political abuser discredits every other source of security for his victims. For instance, it is essential for such a leader to eliminate all credibility in the voting process. Right now, I think we Americans are very vulnerable. If we don’t trust our election system, the abuser can succeed in his plan to isolate us from that last chance of hope for freedom.
Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis
