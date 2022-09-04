Letter: Access to health care should be a primary voter concern

Regarding the letter “Schmitt’s city ways won’t help rural Missouri health care” (Aug. 18): My 22-year-old daughter is starting graduate school in Massachusetts, where she legally has to have health insurance, but it costs about $8,000 per year there. She tried but simply could not find affordable insurance.

I tried to help, and after looking for hours to find someone to clarify the options and hitting roadblocks, I was lucky enough to finally find an adviser who could help her. My daughter found health insurance thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Not everyone has the luck that I had or the time to spend hours searching for guidance. It is frustratingly complicated to compare and choose health insurance in the U.S. We need comprehensive, affordable, accessible health care now.

I am sick of politicians like Republicans Rep. Ann Wagner and Senate candidate Eric Schmitt who act as gatekeepers of health care access. This November, I will be voting for candidates who are committed to making our health care system work for everyone.

Sharyn Essman • Town and Country