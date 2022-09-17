Letter: Accessing the comics online is maddeningly difficult

I am a very long-term subscriber to the daily Post-Dispatch print edition. I have always had difficulty using the e-edition online, so I have avoided doing so. But now I'd like to access some of my favorite comics and am finding it impossible. The website prompted me to sign in multiple times (even after successfully signing in), and finally I was able to see a tiny screen with comics on it but I cannot get it to expand to full size.
I am not electronically illiterate, having used websites for my work for years. But the website drives me crazy. I wish someone would provide some instructions on how to actually see these comics online.
Gretchen Arnold, Ph.D. • St. Louis