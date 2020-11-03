Letter: Accurate count is more important than early results

All eligible voters should have their voice heard and their vote counted. We have to count every ballot that is cast — from members of the military to those voting absentee to people who voted on Election Day.

As more people voted by mail this year, it may take longer for their votes to be counted. Additional time is necessary to ensure the rigorous checks and balances that protect the fairness and accuracy. Voters’ expectations for official election results are unrealistic, and the news media has a role to play in properly setting expectations for how long the vote tallying will take. Ensuring every vote counts is more important than hearing early results. When we take the time to count and verify every ballot, it’s a sign that our democracy is working.