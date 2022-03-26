Letter: Accusations of unqualified appointees racially motivated

Regarding the letter “Biden avoids questions as much as McCarthy does” (March 11) referring to Kevin McDermott’s column “Ukrainian courage shames the cowards of the Republican Party” (March 6): The letter writer makes reference to “feckless members” of the Democratic Party “who were put in place only because of their race and gender.”

Which race and which gender is the letter writer referring to in his comment? He leaves it up to the reader to interpret what I might call a dog whistle-type comment.

I couldn’t help but think of the Maya Angelou quote, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Jerome Kwiatkowski • Imperial