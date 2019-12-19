Letter: Achieving change through service, not shouting

Rachel Jones, the sister of the late Terry Tillman, screams "I am Terry Tillman" as a police officer orders protesters to disperse from the St. Louis Galleria with a bullhorn of his own on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Jones and other protesters marched, chanted, and had exchanges with shoppers, in an effort to get justice for Tillman, who was shot and killed by a Richmond Heights police officer this summer. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com