Letter: Achieving change through service, not shouting

As I was reading two articles last month, one on the protesters at the St. Louis Galleria and another on the death James Buford, I was thinking of the dichotomy of these two stories. The family of Terry Tillman destroying property at the mall, while his sister shouted in the face of policeman and sounded an air horn; and the death of a great man, who fought continually for the rights of minorities as a leader in the Urban League, using his service, his courage and his respect for others to achieve his purpose.
Both articles reflect the need for change, one with violence and destruction, and the other with purpose and coordinating efforts to achieve that change.
Ellen McMackin Spencer • Glen Carbon