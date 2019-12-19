Letter: Achieving change through service, not shouting


Protesters march in the St. Louis Galleria on Black Friday

Rachel Jones, the sister of the late Terry Tillman, screams "I am Terry Tillman" as a police officer orders protesters to disperse from the St. Louis Galleria with a bullhorn of his own on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Jones and other protesters marched, chanted, and had exchanges with shoppers, in an effort to get justice for Tillman, who was shot and killed by a Richmond Heights police officer this summer. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 TROY STOLT

As I was reading two articles last month, one on the protesters at the St. Louis Galleria and another on the death James Buford, I was thinking of the dichotomy of these two stories. The family of Terry Tillman destroying property at the mall, while his sister shouted in the face of policeman and sounded an air horn; and the death of a great man, who fought continually for the rights of minorities as a leader in the Urban League, using his service, his courage and his respect for others to achieve his purpose.

Both articles reflect the need for change, one with violence and destruction, and the other with purpose and coordinating efforts to achieve that change. 

Ellen McMackin Spencer • Glen Carbon

