Letter: Achieving herd immunity carries a very deadly cost

Regarding “Do some people have protection against the coronavirus?” (Aug. 2): How many people will die to achieve herd immunity?
Some people say the way to defeat the coronavirus is to achieve herd immunity. To do this, a third of the population of the United States needs to become infected. That’s about 120 million people. Currently we have 4½ million people infected, and hospitals are overwhelmed with the sick people. We have refrigerated storage containers to store the bodies of the dead.
With 120 million, hospitals would need to choose whom to save and whom to send home to die. With 4½ million infected, we’ve seen 151,000 people die in less than 6 months. That’s 33,555 people per 1 million. With 120 million infected, we can expect at least about 4.03 million people to die to achieve herd immunity. Are we willing to accept such levels?
The alternative to defeat this virus is simple: Wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance.
Eugene Hanneke • Ellisville
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.