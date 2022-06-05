Letter: Active St. Louis arts community needs to be covered

Regarding the letter “Post-Dispatch ongoing coverage of the arts is critical” (June 2): I am a longtime subscriber of the Post-Dispatch and depend on it for information it will continue to provide about upcoming and ongoing arts events, especially classical music and live theater. This is the major reason I subscribe to the newspaper, saving those printed articles for my entertainment plans.

I rarely read reviews online, but instead peruse them at my leisure in newspaper format and look forward to attending many of them.

We in St. Louis are blessed with a vibrant arts community, an economic driver and quality-of-life enhancement. Reviews after performances are important to me. I get local and national news from several media sources but depend on the Post-Dispatch for information about classical music, live theater, and other arts events.

Elizabeth Branstetter • St. Charles