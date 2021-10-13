 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Actually, lots of Democrats are happy with Biden
0 comments

Letter: Actually, lots of Democrats are happy with Biden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. During an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is sitting down to talk cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks around the world was not invited to a two-day meeting starting Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

Regarding the letter “Disappointed Democrats got what they voted for. Happy?” (Oct. 7): The letter writer asked if Democrats are happy with President Joe Biden. My answer is emphatically yes.

It’s wonderful to have a president who is mature, reasoned and principled. His policies regarding the coronavirus will eventually return us to the life we once knew, despite those who want to see us fail. Health insurance is now mostly available and affordable to almost all.

At the moment, we are also free of foreign entanglements. The administration’s stance on immigration is not filled with hate-mongering, just a determination to move it in a compassionate, while clear-eyed, manner.

In sum, he is moving the country in ways that the majority of Americans favor. I’d say Biden is a godsend.

Margaret Ferguson Arrigo • Moscow Mills

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News