Letter: Actually, lots of Democrats are happy with Biden

Regarding the letter “Disappointed Democrats got what they voted for. Happy?” (Oct. 7): The letter writer asked if Democrats are happy with President Joe Biden. My answer is emphatically yes.

It’s wonderful to have a president who is mature, reasoned and principled. His policies regarding the coronavirus will eventually return us to the life we once knew, despite those who want to see us fail. Health insurance is now mostly available and affordable to almost all.

At the moment, we are also free of foreign entanglements. The administration’s stance on immigration is not filled with hate-mongering, just a determination to move it in a compassionate, while clear-eyed, manner.

In sum, he is moving the country in ways that the majority of Americans favor. I’d say Biden is a godsend.

Margaret Ferguson Arrigo • Moscow Mills