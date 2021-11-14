Letter: Adams is to blame for closures, student transit woes

Thanks to Kelvin Adams, superintendent of the St. Louis Public Schools, I now have four grandchildren going to three different schools, all of them out of our neighborhood. Also thanks to Adams, I am now paying for taxicabs, out of my own pocket, to transport my grandchild to and from school.

I want Adams to know that my family and I will remain strong and resilient, in spite of all the obstacles thrown in our path. I refuse to allow him to dismantle my family the same way I believe he has dismantled our public school system.

I'm writing as the unhappy grandmother of children who were former students at Dunbar Elementary School. There are many other unhappy parents and grandparents who struggle every day to see that their children receive a quality public school education. Why has Adams made this so difficult?

R. Belton • St. Louis