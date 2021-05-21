Letter: Add Hawley, Koenig to list of embarrassing Missourians

Regarding the letter “Schmitt and his lawsuits are embarrassment to state” (May 16): The letter writer was so right on. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is such an embarrassment to Missouri. But he’s not the only one to bring shame on our state. Sen. Josh Hawley’s actions and statements had already been well covered, but the great in-depth Washington Post article the Post-Dispatch recently reprinted revealed even more.
And let’s not forget state Sen. Andrew Koenig’s comment justifying his opposition to Medicaid expansion, “I’m sorry, if you are a healthy adult, you need to get a job.”
It seems there is no lack of Missouri elected officials embarrassing our state. It is very troublesome that so few seem to care.
Carol Cox Clark • Manchester