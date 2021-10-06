Letter: Adding carbon tax would help battle climate change

Regarding “'Everybody is frustrated,’ Biden says as his agenda stalls” (Sept. 3): I would like to see a carbon tax included in the Democrats’ proposed legislative package. Such a tax would be the best way to reduce carbon emissions, which is something we desperately need to do. Climate change is already taking a severe toll from wildfires, floods and even excess deaths from heat waves. And some, or even all, of the money that is collected could be rebated back to the public as a dividend, and this would lessen the impact from such a tax on ordinary people.
The overall level of taxation, who pays the taxes, and how the government uses the tax revenues that are collected are all very important matters. Our economy is huge, but we also spend far too much on the military and tax giveaways to corporations. Subsidies to fossil fuel producers still amount to $20 billion each year, so why not start by eliminating those subsidies?
There are many priorities we need to address. Climate change, our crumbling infrastructure, education and child care are all critical. To borrow a phrase from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, I believe we should just pass the dang bill.
Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves