Letter: Adding carbon tax would help battle climate change

Regarding “'Everybody is frustrated,’ Biden says as his agenda stalls” (Sept. 3): I would like to see a carbon tax included in the Democrats’ proposed legislative package. Such a tax would be the best way to reduce carbon emissions, which is something we desperately need to do. Climate change is already taking a severe toll from wildfires, floods and even excess deaths from heat waves. And some, or even all, of the money that is collected could be rebated back to the public as a dividend, and this would lessen the impact from such a tax on ordinary people.