Letter: Adding more police to reduce crime is a failed solution

Regarding “Republican lawmakers are again calling for a special session on crime in Missouri” (June 2): There is a saying that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, and expecting different results. The idea that if we add more police to patrol St. Louis, it will reduce crime, is the poster child for this definition. Those legislators who think grandstanding with the idea that they will control the police budgets of St. Louis and Kansas City is among the more insane ideas that they have come up with recently. GOP legislators should stick to honoring Rush Limbaugh, or keeping poor people from having health care.

I used to work and play in the city for many years and never felt in peril or afraid, even when my car was broken into years ago. (It made me just mad, but not afraid.) For people living in Wildwood or Eureka who are afraid to come in to the city, that’s their problem and short-sightedness.