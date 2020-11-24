 Skip to main content
Letter: Additional Alzheimer's funding has profound impact
Letter: Additional Alzheimer's funding has profound impact

As we approach the end of the year, Alzheimer’s Association advocates have been encouraging our legislators to advance increased funding and policy changes that will have a profound impact on those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

Earlier this month, the Senate Appropriations Committee proposed boosting funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia. Sen. Roy Blunt, chairman of the Senate Labor and Health and Human Services Subcommittee on Appropriations, deserves credit for his continued leadership with the inclusion of a proposed Alzheimer’s and dementia federal research funding increase of $354 million for the Fiscal Year 2021.

The Senate has also continued funding a program that expands and promotes innovative and effective Alzheimer’s interventions, as well as providing funding grants to state, local and tribal public health departments to implement these interventions. If the House and Senate approve and sign this measure into law, the annual Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding at the National Institutes of Health would exceed $3 billion.

As someone who has lost a loved one to this terrible disease, this news gives me hope that we can one day live in a world without Alzheimer’s. But our work is not done. I encourage everyone to continue to fight and advocate to ensure this funding increase becomes a reality.

Eva Tucker • Arnold 

