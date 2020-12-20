Letter: Adhering to 'American values' is what's killing us now

None of us has been in this situation before. It’s uncomfortable and confusing. American values are at the center of our discomfort. Our culture is rooted in ideals that are working against us during this pandemic: We champion individual rights, freedom of choice, every person for himself or herself. We fuel the economy by advertising and teaching these cultural beliefs. But these beliefs have resulted in more than 310,000 people dead in the U.S. Society is being brought to its knees because of our resistance to change. Change is hard, and growth can be painful.

Those who ridicule masks, those in leadership roles who deny science and those who continue to live life as if the pandemic isn’t happening must shift their beliefs or shed their ignorance. It is literally a matter of life or death. Our beloved individual right of personal choice impacts community spread. In this moment, we must consider the collective good and act selflessly. This period of horrific history requires us to put our individualistic ideals aside. It’s a difficult concept for those who reject masks, and they cannot be blamed for holding dear the values we have all been raised with. They are only doing what they’ve always been told to do: Exercise the right to personal freedom. However, this is the very thing killing us.