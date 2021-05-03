Letter: Administer vaccines to Black community after church

Regarding " More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts " (April 10): In Texas this past winter, the state had about 8,000 coronavirus shots it couldn't administer because of the bad weather. Rather than waste them, health officials got creative. Medical personnel went to where the people were and eventually all the doses were administered.

Here in Missouri, shots are more plentiful than patients, especially among our Black population. Similar to "souls to the polls," shots could be administered after church services on site. Local news stations could announce the times and places, and National Guard personnel would administer shots if other qualified medical personnel were not available. All that is missing is the effort.