 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Administer vaccines to Black community after church
0 comments

Letter: Administer vaccines to Black community after church

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AP Poll Long Term Care

Edouard Joseph, 91, right, clasps his hands as geriatrician Megan Young, left, prepares to give him a COVID-19 vaccination at his home in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston on Feb. 11. A majority of Americans agree that government should help people fulfill a widely held aspiration to age in their own homes, not institutional settings.

 STEVEN SENNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Regarding "More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts" (April 10): In Texas this past winter, the state had about 8,000 coronavirus shots it couldn't administer because of the bad weather. Rather than waste them, health officials got creative. Medical personnel went to where the people were and eventually all the doses were administered.

Here in Missouri, shots are more plentiful than patients, especially among our Black population. Similar to "souls to the polls," shots could be administered after church services on site. Local news stations could announce the times and places, and National Guard personnel would administer shots if other qualified medical personnel were not available. All that is missing is the effort.

Bill Miskall • Dittmer

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports