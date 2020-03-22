Letter: Administration has put the country in financial straits

Regarding "Tackling the wrong problem" (March 12): As the editorial points out, this administration has placed our country in financial jeopardy to benefit the interest of corporate America.
While the coronavirus was the force that pushed us into this tight corner, this administration’s shortsighted, self-centered economic policies and its disdain for international coordination on economics and health are the foundation of this mess.
From the 2017 tax bill, with breaks that only further fatten the already well off, to the current economic bailout proposals, President Donald Trump has shown an alarming lack of financial empathy for the vast majority of Americans.
This is predictable because we elected an individual who skated through his life on the largess of others: his father, bankers, bankruptcy and divorce lawyers, unpaid contractors and employees, etc.
Trump has been involved in at least four corporate bankruptcies, at least nine breach-of-contract lawsuits, the closure of his for-profit university for defrauding students, and the New York state closure of the charity bearing his name for fraud and misappropriation of funds. I’m out of breath, and I haven’t even gotten into the divorces and the multitude of sexual harassment/assault allegations and lawsuits. What did we expect?
Trump’s whole business plan is built around this: You get a lawyer, file Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and walk away from the dumpster fire. Someone else has always paid the bill or been left holding the empty bag. That will be us and our children.
William Woods • St. Louis