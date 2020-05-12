Letter: Administration's incompetence is worthy of a lawsuit

I am angry at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at our “supposed leaders,” and at Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. I am angry we have a disease that has killed more 80,000 in this country with no end in sight. The doctors kept quiet when President Donald Trump said that injecting or ingesting disinfectant should be “looked into.”
I am angry they did not display outrage on national TV. I am angry there are still not enough test kits, masks, personal protective equipment and ventilators. Where is the outrage for allowing so much misinformation by this administration? I am angry that the coronavirus entered our country through sheer negligence and incompetence. I am angry so many of my fellow Americans feel a certain privilege of not needing medical masks when in public places.
“We the People” should be angry. There should be a lawsuit against this administration because of officials' negligence. They need to be held accountable, and we must stand up and say: We are not going to take this anymore.
What is wrong with us? We should vote them out in November.
Stu Leventhal • Wildwood
