Letter: Adopt Yang’s plan and guarantee minimum income

The best way the federal government should combat this economic downturn would be to adopt a month-to-month version of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s proposal to give every person in the U.S. $1,000.
With the timing if the U.S. census, each house could receive $1,000 for each member in the household. This could be repeated monthly until the virus subsides. Over three months, with a population of roughly 327 million people, the cost would be a little over $1 trillion dollars, plus administrative costs.
This would reach those who lost their jobs and who work in the gig economy to ensure that rent, food and utilities could be paid for the poor, the elderly, the disabled and children. Those unaffected could spend it to revive the economy.
The U.S. Treasury already exists to issue tax refunds, and a long-term bureaucracy would not need to be created. We would not decrease payroll taxes for those unaffected by the virus and not exacerbate the looming shortfall in Social Security funding.
Michael Costello • University City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!